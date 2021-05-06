Bandits Strike Jos, Kidnap Doctor to Treat Wounded Colleagues

Bitrus Musa, the proprietor of G-Medicals, a hospital in Jos North Local Government Area has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Musa was kidnapped on Tuesday while returning from rounds in the neighbouring Furaka community.

After kidnapping Musa, the gunmen moved to Eto Baba, another neighbouring community, and abducted a nursing mother, identified simply as Pauline, while leaving her baby behind, a witness confirmed.

The witness stated, “Gunmen abducted the owner of the hospital and one woman at Eto Baba yesterday (Tuesday) around 8pm.

“Musa is the proprietor of G-Medicals in Tina junction, but he shuttles between the hospital and Furaka, where he lives.

“The gunmen trailed him to his house and abducted him. Thereafter, a nursing mother, who recently moved to the nearby Eto Baba community from Yan Trailer, was also taken way by the gunmen, who abandoned her little child.

“Her name is Paulina, but her husband was not in the house when the gunmen took her away. None of them has been seen since they were abducted. It’s very unfortunate.”

Ubah Ogaba, the Police spokesperson in the state confirmed the abduction in the Furaka community.

He said, “Police operatives of the command had an encounter with hoodlums at Maijuju town in the Fursum district of Jos East, where there was a shootout and one of the hoodlums was shot dead, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Intelligence report at our disposal revealed that a nurse was abducted at Furaka to treat the wounded hoodlums.

“Concerted efforts are on by the police tactical and intelligent teams to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.”