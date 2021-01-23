Banky W Blasts FG For Making Citizens Register For NIN Despite Surge In New COVID-19 Infection

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian singer, Banky Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W has slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency for making citizens register for National Identity Number (NIN) despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

The singer took to his Twitter account, @BankyW, to lament the lack of social distancing among citizens at various NIN centre, saying the Federal government was irresponsible for making people scramble for NIN numbers while the country fights the deadly virus.

He said people are being exposed to the same virus that has been taking the lives of many, all because of NIN registration.

However, he urged the government to do something about the situation or put an end to it.

He wrote, “In the middle of the pandemic, this is how our Nigerian Government has its citizens queuing up to get their NIN numbers.

“Completely reckless, inconsiderate and dangerous. Then tomorrow the NCDC will release covid infection rates and say social distancing. This country sha.

“This is completely responsible for the Federal Government and to us as a country, to insist on this mad scramble for NIN numbers in the middle of Covid’s 2nd wave. People are dying. We should be smarter, wiser and than this for goodness sake.”

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had told telecommunications companies to block all unregistered SIM cards in the country in two weeks.

Customers of all networks were told to register with their National Identity Numbers (NIN) or risk losing their numbers.