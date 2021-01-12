Barely 48 Hours To Election, Uganda Shuts Down Social Media

By Onwuka Gerald

Less than 48 hours to the country’s election, Ugandan government has directed internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging services.

The directive was issued by Ugandan government ahead of Thursday’s presidential election.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Irene Sewankambo in a letter ordered telcos to speedily suspend any access and use of social media and other messaging platforms in the country.

It was believed that the action was done as retaliation for Facebook deleting pro-government accounts trying to disrupt and manipulate debate from the public before the polls.

Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Signal and Viber were amongst the platforms banned in the country.

Meanwhile, the head opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, earlier said his home was raided.

Wine told President Yoweri Museveni to tell the world what he intends to do in this election, daring him further to arrest his entire campaign team, assistants as well as supporters”.

Museveni, has been in power since 1986.