Bashir Ahmad Asks Nigerians To Pray for Kano

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to the president on New Media and an indigene of Kano, has called on Nigerians to put Kano state in prayers during this time, promoting it with a hashtag #prayforkano.

Kano state is currently battling an unknown disease that has seen scores of people dead in less than a week. As at yesterday over 600 people had died in the past week while over 10 prominent citizens lost their lives yesterday alone.

Nigerians however, haven’t taken lightly to Bashir Ahmad’s call for prayers, as some have called it a misplaced agenda that he should rather call on the government to be proactive. We would recall that just few weeks back Kano citizens were seen participating in ‘Corona Virus Challenge’, which included washing of ones hand in a bowl before going ahead to drink the contents. At that point it would have been expident for both the state and federal government to have swung into action by reaching out to the indigenes of the state through their religious and political leaders in order to sensitise their subjects and raise awareness about the harmful effects of their actions, but they did little or nothing about it.

Twitter users have gone out to also call Bashir Ahmad out and ask him why he needs Nigerians to pray for Kano while he has direct access to the president who he can easily and readily reach to take action, saying Kano doesn’t need prayers but the will power to call their leaders out and hold them responsible.

Among the following prominent personalities that lost their lives recently in Kano include, Alh Dahiru Rabiu, former Grand Khadi; Mal Musa Tijani, former editor of Triumph Newspaper; Alh Adamu Isyaku, former State SUBEB boss, Alh Salisu Lado and just today a professor of mass communication from Bayero University, Kano, BUK, Balarabe Maikaba joined the list.