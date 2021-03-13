Bauchi Gov Urges FG To Source Fund For More COVID-19 Vaccines

The Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has urged the federal government to source funds in order to acquire enough vaccines for the country’s population.

Speaking on Saturday, at the Goverment House in Bauchi After taking the AztraZenica Covid-19 vaccine earlier distributed to the State, Governor Mohammed urged the federal government not to depend on Covax to be able to cover all our population.

His words, “I want to plead on behalf of Nigerians that this vaccination is not enough. We can not play politics with our health. Nigeria is rich enough to buy vaccine, we should not be a beggar nation. I am urging the federal government to make sure that we look for resources, not to depend on Covax to be able to cover all our population.

The Governor added that Bauchi state with about 8million people was given only 80,570 vaccines by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

“Incidentally, I was the index case with my brother, the deputy governor and some of my close associates. Today, God has spared our lives, the global body developed a vaccine and we’re being administered to, so that we can lay this scourge to rest.

Furthermore, “But it is not yet Uhuru, we only came here as leaders to be administered this vaccine to show that there is no harm in it so that we can get community buy in. Definitely, our first target are the front line health workers who are exposed to the problems and challenges of this deadly scourge. After them, are other health workers, and we are the strategic leaders that will show example”. Mohammed said.