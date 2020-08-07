Bauchi Govt Appoints SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed on Tuesday announced the appointment of a Special Assistant for Unmarried Women.

This was disclosed in a letter of appointment signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabiu Baba, and issued to the appointee, Balaraba Ibrahim, on Tuesday.

He said Balarabe Ibrahim would function as an advisor to the Governor, assisting him on affairs pertaining to single ladies, adding that her appointment was based on her knowledge, experience and personal qualities.

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Baba tasked the new SA on unmarried women to utilise all her qualities in facing the challenges of her office to facilitate the attainment of the government’s collective goal and the expectation of the electorates.

According to him, the appointment was with immediate effect.

The letter reads partly, “While congratulating you on this well deserved appointment, I pray to the almighty God to guide and protect you in the discharge of the responsibilities of your new office.”

The appointee, Ibrahim is the chairperson, Association of Divorcees in Bauchi.

Last year, she set up counselling centres for intending couples across the state in an effort to “address challenges leading to broken homes”.

She had told NAN that the centres would be established in partnership with Muslim and Christian clerics to prepare the minds of intending couples.