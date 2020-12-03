Bauchi Govt Directs Civil Servants To Declare Assets

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed all public officers and civil servants in the state to declare their assets.

This is in a bid to tackle the menace of ghost workers in the State.

Sen. Mohammed gave this directives at Command Guests House in Bauchi during the opening of a two-days workshop on strict compliance with assets declaration and code of conduct for public officers and career civil servants in the State.

The Governor who was represented by Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba, the Secretary to the State Government stressed that to ensure effective service delivery to the citizenry, the state is ready to promote zero tolerance for corruption in the state civil service and the whole of its operations.

He added that his administration will continue to impart the culture of discipline and transparency in government affairs. Also he declared interest to work with the Code of Conduct Bureau to entrench public probity and accountability in the system.

He stressed the need for all hands to be on deck so as to block leakages and ensure that, the little resources at the disposal of the state government are prudently managed.

Furthermore, Baba Mohammed said, “Let me commend the leadership of the Code of Conduct Bureau for this worthy partnership, aimed at enriching the culture of honesty, transparency and accountability in the management of our public institutions.

“I note with appreciation that, this workshop is extended to instil in the minds of public office holders, career civil servants and private organisations, the virtues of probity and trustworthiness in the conduct of their assigned responsibilities.”

“It is imperative to crave the indulgence of the general public the consequences for non-compliance with the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act Cap C15 LFN 2004. As you all know, the power of the Code of Conduct under this Act is enormous and the public officers are encouraged to be on the side of the law” the governor told public servants.