Bauchi Govt Release Guidelines As It Directs Schools To Resume August 6

The Bauchi State Government has given directives for the reopening of schools school in the state to allow final year students in secondary schools prepare for the West African Examination Council scheduled for August 19.

The State government also included guidelines that must be followed by all secondary school that is expected to partake in writing of the Examinations.

The guidelines was issued during a meeting between stakeholders on re-opening of schools in the state held on Wednesday.

The guidelines posits that schools must ensure that their students resumes with at least one face mask that can be washed. They must also ensure that there must be at least one gate monitor, preferably a teacher that will monitor proceedings in the gate, who comes in and goes out.

“Schools must ensure that their students adhere to the protocol of distancing themselves from one another, in hostels, dining hall, and their classrooms. The school must have a working clinic, if otherwise, one of the classrooms be converted to one.

“There also should exist a place specifically in the school that will be used for accommodate individuals suspected to have the virus. The schools should converse with health centres close to them, to come from time and evaluate their performance on occasional basis”. The state government will make available thermometers to public schools, while the private schools are expected to at lease make provision of one for themselves.

“The schools are also expected to make compulsory provision for COVID-19 soap, buckets, and water for consistent washing of hands by the students.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), will make make provision of four liters of Chlorine to each of the schools, in situation whereby they would want to fumigate the environment.

“It is only the public school students that are preparing to partake in the coming exams, are expected to resume. The students on resumption, are expected to pay N700.00 annual school fees before they can be allowed to sit for the examinations.

They added that any public school having troubles with the stated guidelines should with immediate effect contact the Ministry of Education in the State.