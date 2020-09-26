Bauchi: Police Nab 5 For Gang Raping 14-Yr-Old Girl

Bauchi State Police Command have arrested five persons for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in the state.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, on Saturday, the command said: “On the 22nd September 2020 about 11 am, a team of Policemen drafted to Udubo village in Gamawa L.G.A of Bauchi, arrested the following suspects namely; Sagir Ahmed, Male, (22), Muhammed Tukur, Male, (24), Haruna Babayo, (32), Musa Dahiru, Male, (30) and Bappah Garba, Male, (24), of Unguwar Baba and Unguwar Chadi Gamawa, which have been raping one Hauwa (not real name), female, (14) of the same address at different times and occasions by giving her N200 and N500.

“When interrogated, all the suspects confessed to the crime. While the victim was taken to General Hospital Gamawa for medical attention.”

It noted that investigation is in progress, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

According to the statement, a 28-year old man was also arrested for allegedly luring a 13-year-old boy and forcefully had anal sexual intercourse with him.

“On 23rd September 2020 about 1 pm, one Usman Ahmed, Male aged 46yrs of Unguwan Doya Gombe Road, Bauchi, reported at ‘A’ Divisional Headquarters Bauchi that on the same date about 11 am, one Yusuf Yakubu, Male, (28) of Bayan Ganuwa, Yakubu Wanka Gombe Road Bauchi, lured his son by name Salisu (not real name) (13) to his house situated at Bayan Ganuwa area and forcefully had anal sexual intercourse with him.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Policemen was drafted to the scene and the victim was taken to the General Hospital Bauchi for medical treatment.

“All suspects arrested confessed to the crime. An investigation is in progress after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” it read partly.