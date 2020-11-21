Bauchi Police Nabs 20 Suspects Over Attack on Security Personnel

By Idowu Maryam

The Bauchi State Police Command has paraded 20 hoodlums suspected to have attacked six members of a security committee before setting ablaze a Hilux vehicle belonging to the committee in Kofar Dumi Bauchi area of the state, earlier in the week.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili , said that on the 14th of November 2020, at about 1313hrs, information received from reliable sources that some hoodlums, numbering about twenty went and attacked the office of Commitee security members, located at Kofar Dumi, Bauchi and burnt thier Hilux can while six of the security Commitee members sustained various degrees of injuries and we’re rushed to the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The Police Spokesman said that on receipt of the compliant, the State Police Commissioner, charged the tactical team of the command to arrest the perpetrators, adding that the team led by Commander RSS swung into action by carrying out series of raid at criminal hideouts, flashpoints and blackspots.

Items recovered from the suspects include items such as laptops, motorcycles, electrical appliances and household items were recovered from the suspects who are being interrogated by detectives.

The suspects arrested in connection with the crime include Mubarak Hashim of Korofi , Umar Ibrahim of Unguwan Bauchi, Yahaya Ibrahim of Unguwan Bauchi, Mohammed Sani(AKA) Dila of Saman Korofi, Abubakar Dahiru of Augunwan Gado Bauchi, Mustapha Muhammed (AKA) Maidala of Sabuwar Kasuwa, Suleiman Suleiman (AKA)Babaji of Kasuwar Dada, Mukhtar Abdullahi (AKA) Junior, Naziru Jibrin (AKA) Grap, Musa Bala(AKA) Army, Abubakar Bala(AKA)Gashi, Isiyaki Adamu (AKA)Ola, Abubakar Sanusi(AKA) Abba, Adamu Ahmad(AKA) Ado, Rabi’u Umar(AKA) Ranson, Bashir Yahaya(AKA) Basho.

In a related development, detectives from the state have arrested nine suspected armed robbers said by the police to have recently terrorised villagers in Gudum Hausawa and IDC Zango.

The PPRO stated that on receipt of the information, the DPO ‘D’ Division led a team of patrol who swung into action and arrested the nine suspects.

The suspects includes ; 22 year Ahmed Umar, 20 year old Mohammed Danladi, 22 year old Abdulsalam Ali, 18 year old Abdulmumni Zakari, 21 year old Umar Aliyu, 21 year old Ibrahim Ahmed, 18 year old Ahmed Adamu, 18 year old Usman Yunusa and 18 year old Basiru Sabo.

DSP Wakil said that the exhibits recovered from the suspects include 9 sets of wrappers, 5 yard of Shedda, 3 laptops, 1 Electric Iron, 3 set of mobile phones, 2 Jincheng Ladies Motorcycles, the sum of N90,000, charms, 7 cutlasses, jewelries and rings and one pair and of shoe.

He added that while the other suspects escaped to unknown destination, efforts are on top gear to apprehend the fleeing suspects.