Bayelsa By-election: Gov. Diri Sympathizes With IGP, Families Of Deceased Policemen

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, has sympathized with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over the death of six Police personnels who drowned while on an official assignment in Bayelsa State on Friday.

Recall that the boat carrying the six Police men capsized on it way to the Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA)

The Governor in a statement by Mr. Daniel Alabrah, his Chief Press Secretary Commiserated with the families of the dead policemen.

The Governor who described the incident as unfortunate, said the death of the Police men while on National duty was very painful.

The Governor further prayed to God to grant the IGP and the families of the deceased Policemen the fortitude to bear the losses.

Diri said, INEC’s decision of having accreditation and voting at the same time saved time and energy.

According to him, “The process was faster and even smoother. The card reader identified me as soon as my voter’s card was slotted in”.

“So I can describe the process as smooth, fast and peaceful. Certainly, the simultaneous accreditation and voting enhanced the process rather than waiting for hours before coming back to vote. I think this decision of taking them at the same time is far better than what we used to do”. He said.