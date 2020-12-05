Bayelsa Bye-elections: PDP Is On The Right Track, Says Gov Diri

By Onwuka Gerald

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri said he is more than confident that candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) will triumph in Saturday’s Senatorial Bye-elections in the state.

Governor Diri while briefing reporters shortly after casting his vote in his country home, Sampou, said the elections was so far being smooth and peaceful.

“As you can rightly see, we the candidates of the PDP are unequaled. We fielded quality and competent candidates to represent us.

“I just hope you can now see the difference between the PDP candidates the other candidates”, he said.

“The Senate is no place for the incompetent ones, it is however for those with integrity, purpose and burning desire to get things done.

The governor continued that it is for those who can table an argument on the floor that can convince their colleague. PDP’s candidate possess all the aforementioned traits.

“He described the elections as being smooth and peaceful.

“I want to urge our women and youths to conduct themselves in a manner that will make people in other parts of the country speak well of Bayelsa state.