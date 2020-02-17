Bayelsa: Group asks supreme court to reinstate Lyon as governor-elect

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has asked the supreme court to reinstate David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as governor-elect of Bayelsa state.

Last Thursday, Lyon was sacked by the apex court on the grounds that Biobarakuma Degi-Eriemienyo, his running mate, presented forged credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sworn in as governor of the state last Friday following the order of the court.

In a statement on Sunday, Jomo Gbomo, MEND leader, said it was against natural justice for the apex court to “foist” Diri on the people of the state.

“It was clearly contrary to natural justice, equity and good conscience for the supreme court to foist senator Douye Diri on the people of the state. This accounts for why Yenagoa, the state capital, was immediately engulfed in protests, following the judgment,” Gbomo said.

“We reasonably believe that the supreme court Judgment was procured by enemies of the people of Bayelsa state; enemies who are determined in their evil machinations to perpetually pauperize and castrate the people.

“Even as we hear that Lyon has filed an appeal at the supreme court for judicial review of the February 13 Judgment, we appeal to the supreme court of Nigeria to dispassionately review the now controversial Judgment and thereby return the peoples’ choice as governor of Bayelsa state.”

The MEND leader said whoever emerges victorious after the reported application for the review of court’s verdict must work to unite the people, fight crime and alleviate poverty.

“On their own part, the long-suffering people of Bayelsa state must continue to remain law abiding and support whoever emerges as governor of the state. Ultimately, whether it’s Diri or Lyon: Bayelsa state comes first,” he said.