Bayelsa: Oshiomhole writes INEC, calls for conduct of fresh election

Following Thursday’s Supreme Court Judgment that nullified the election of David Lyon, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in Bayelsa State gubernatorial race, the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asking for conduct of a fresh poll.

The petition which was dated 14th February 2020 noted that the Apex Court did not void the votes that the APC polled at the election, adding: “The implication of this is that the votes of the APC must be reckoned with in determine whether any other candidate polled majority or lawful votes cast in one-quarter of at least two-third majoruity of the state.”

Continuing, he said: “We have reviewed the judgment of the Supreme Court and we are of the firm opinion that the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party cannot be issued Certificates of Return and/or sworn in as Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State respectively.”