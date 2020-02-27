BAYELSA: S’Court ruling may be seen as judgement without justice — Lyon

David Lyon, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November election in Bayelsa state, says the supreme court ruling on the exercise may be seen as judgement without justice.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared him winner of the election but the apex court sacked him on the grounds that his running mate presented forged document to INEC.

Douye Diri, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, was sworn in as governor 24 hours later.

The APC had filed an application seeking a review the sack of Lyon but the apex court struck out the case, insisting its decision is final.

In a statement signed by him, Lyon said though the decision of the court “dashed the hope” of the people of the state, he has accepted it in the interest of peace and the development of the state.

He thanked the leadership of the APC and appealed to his supporters to accept the verdict and eschew all forms of violence.

“I am aware of the extent to which this decision has further dashed the hope of Bayelsans as it upturned the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate, ” he said.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is.

“I wish to appeal to my party faithful, my supporters, all Bayelsans and all lovers of peace and justice to accept this verdict and maintain the peace.

“While they have a right to think that this is a case of judgment without justice, I strongly appeal against all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of our state.

“I seize this opportunity to thank the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress at the National, State , local Government and ward levels for their tenacity in upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.

“I appeal to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of our dear state for the common good and wellbeing of its people.

“In the same vain, I urge the good people of the state to continue to uphold the dreams of our founding fathers in our aspiration to lead the state irrespective of party affiliations.”

He also expressed his desire to work with well-meaning individuals towards bringing “the much-needed development” to the state.