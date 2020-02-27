BAYELSA: S’Court verdict is the hand of God — PDP

PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Emmanuel Ogidi, said the February 13 verdict that declared its candidate, Duoye Diri the winner of the election is the handiwork of God.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ogidi said: “It is the hand of God. Everything we do is the hand of God because you are holding the power on behalf of God.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ogidi said: “It is the hand of God. Everything we do is the hand of God because you are holding the power on behalf of God.

“The position of the governor of a state has the power of life and death because once a judge passes judgment, it is the governor that will sign. Yes, we as politicians we play everything, we do everything by the rules. We go for elections; we go for elections, but it is God that decides who will win.”

When asked if it was God that rejected the APC and ordained his party, the PDP chieftain neither spoke for or against the question.

He simply replied saying: “I just said God gave us victory, I would like to stop there.”

Ogidi’s comments come shortly after the Apex Court on Wednesday dismissed an application for a review of the February 13 judgment.

In her ruling today, Justice Amina Augie said the application lacked merit and the decisions of the court are final.

She added that the applicants failed to point out errors, stating that the judgment is final for all ages.

The apex court judge said the judgment is final in the ‘real sense’ and no court on earth can review the judgment.

“There must be an end to litigation even if we review this judgment, every disaffected litigant will bring similar applications and the finality of Supreme Court judgments will be lost.”