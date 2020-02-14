(Bayelsa) Secondus to Diri: No victor no vanquish

The newly declared governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Senator Diri Duoye and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, have presented their certificates of return to the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, declaring that there is no victor no vanquished in the November 16, 2019, gubernatorial election in the state.

Duoye and Ewhrudjakp headed straight to the Legacy House, Abuja to present their certificates to the party leadership soon after obtaining them at the from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Secondus admonished the Governor-elect to unite the people of the state as he also called on the people to support the new leadership.