Bayelsa Supreme Court Review: PDP Lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo firing on all cylinders

Having allowed the representatives of both parties to make their opening arguments, Wole Olanipekun representing the All Progressive Congress making his points tearfully, pleaded that the appex court should disqualify only Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo and allow David Lyon to be the governor.

People’s Democratic Party Lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo SAN, stated that the Supreme court is not a magistrate court.

He said:

“There is no court of Appeal that stands above the Supreme Court and your judgement is final. When the Supreme Court speaks, that’s the law and it remains the law. We were taught this in jurisprudence”.

