Bayelsa West Senatorial Election: Dickson On The Lead With 68,061

By Seun Adeuyi
There are indications that former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Serike Dickson is on his way to the Senate, having garnered 68,061 votes while his closest rivalry and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Peremobowei Ebebi is trailing behind with 8,302 votes.
A break down of the result obtained by The Breaking Times at the Bayelsa West collation centre is as follows:
OFONI II (RA)
Registered Voter 11, 430
Accredited Voters 10, 183
PDP 9415
APC 398
TROFANI (RA)
Registered Voters 4,463
Accredited Voters 3679
PDP 2970
APC 556
SAGBAMA (RA)
Registered Voters 8,904
Accredited Voters 4158
PDP 3187
APC 867
EBEDEBIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 9513
Accredited Voters 7943
PDP 7182
APC 632
ODONI (RA)
Registered Voters 6222
Accredited Voters 4970
PDP 4131
APC 784
OFONI I (RA)
Registered Voters 8800
Accredited Voters 7564
PDP 6819
APC 667
ADAGBABIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 7143
Accredited Voters 3393
PDP 2833
APC 327
OSSIAMA (RA)
Registered Voters 4843
Accredited Voters 4789
PDP 4593
APC 147
OSEKWENIKE (RA)
Registered Voters 5851
Accredited Voters 4994
PDP 4471
APC 407
ASAMABIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 4759
Accredited Voters 3446
PDP 2124
APC 1187
AGORO (RA)
Registered Voters 11, 336
Accredited Voters – 0
PDP – 0
APC – 0
TORU EBENI (RA)
Registered Voters 5911
Accredited Voters 5392
PDP 5080
APC 135
AGBERE (RA)
Registered Voters 6012
Accredited 5936
PDP 5026
APC 775
ANGALABIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 14,243
Accredited Voters 10,775
PDP 10, 225
APC 421
TOTAL VOTE SCORED BY BOTH PARTIES FOR SAGBAMA LGA.
Total votes scored by PDP = 68,061
Total votes scored by APC = 8,302.
The Bayelsa West seats became vacant at the Senate following the victory of Sen. Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo at the Supreme Court to emerge as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa respectively.
It was however reported that violence marred conduct of the election in Ekeremor and Sagbama communities, headquarters of Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas, respectively, in the state.