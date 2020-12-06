Bayelsa West Senatorial Election: Dickson On The Lead With 68,061

By Seun Adeuyi

There are indications that former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Serike Dickson is on his way to the Senate, having garnered 68,061 votes while his closest rivalry and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Peremobowei Ebebi is trailing behind with 8,302 votes.

A break down of the result obtained by The Breaking Times at the Bayelsa West collation centre is as follows:

OFONI II (RA)

Registered Voter 11, 430

Accredited Voters 10, 183

PDP 9415

APC 398

TROFANI (RA)

Registered Voters 4,463

Accredited Voters 3679

PDP 2970

APC 556

SAGBAMA (RA)

Registered Voters 8,904

Accredited Voters 4158

PDP 3187

APC 867

EBEDEBIRI (RA)

Registered Voters 9513

Accredited Voters 7943

PDP 7182

APC 632

ODONI (RA)

Registered Voters 6222

Accredited Voters 4970

PDP 4131

APC 784

OFONI I (RA)

Registered Voters 8800

Accredited Voters 7564

PDP 6819

APC 667

ADAGBABIRI (RA)

Registered Voters 7143

Accredited Voters 3393

PDP 2833

APC 327

OSSIAMA (RA)

Registered Voters 4843

Accredited Voters 4789

PDP 4593

APC 147

OSEKWENIKE (RA)

Registered Voters 5851

Accredited Voters 4994

PDP 4471

APC 407

ASAMABIRI (RA)

Registered Voters 4759

Accredited Voters 3446

PDP 2124

APC 1187

AGORO (RA)

Registered Voters 11, 336

Accredited Voters – 0

PDP – 0

APC – 0

TORU EBENI (RA)

Registered Voters 5911

Accredited Voters 5392

PDP 5080

APC 135

AGBERE (RA)

Registered Voters 6012

Accredited 5936

PDP 5026

APC 775

ANGALABIRI (RA)

Registered Voters 14,243

Accredited Voters 10,775

PDP 10, 225

APC 421

TOTAL VOTE SCORED BY BOTH PARTIES FOR SAGBAMA LGA.

Total votes scored by PDP = 68,061

Total votes scored by APC = 8,302.

The Bayelsa West seats became vacant at the Senate following the victory of Sen. Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo at the Supreme Court to emerge as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa respectively.

It was however reported that violence marred conduct of the election in Ekeremor and Sagbama communities, headquarters of Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas, respectively, in the state.