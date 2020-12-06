0 comments

Bayelsa West Senatorial Election: Dickson On The Lead With 68,061

 

By Seun Adeuyi

There are indications that former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Serike Dickson is on his way to the Senate, having garnered 68,061 votes while his closest rivalry and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Peremobowei Ebebi is trailing behind with 8,302 votes.

A break down of the result obtained by The Breaking Times at the Bayelsa West collation centre is as follows:

OFONI II (RA)
Registered Voter 11, 430
Accredited Voters 10, 183

PDP 9415
APC 398

TROFANI (RA)
Registered Voters 4,463
Accredited Voters 3679

PDP 2970
APC 556

SAGBAMA (RA)
Registered Voters 8,904
Accredited Voters 4158

PDP 3187
APC 867

READ  Bayelsa State Governor To Appeal Tribunal Ruling 

EBEDEBIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 9513
Accredited Voters 7943

PDP 7182
APC 632

ODONI (RA)
Registered Voters 6222
Accredited Voters 4970

PDP 4131
APC 784

OFONI I (RA)
Registered Voters 8800
Accredited Voters 7564

PDP 6819
APC 667

ADAGBABIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 7143
Accredited Voters 3393

PDP 2833
APC 327

OSSIAMA (RA)
Registered Voters 4843
Accredited Voters 4789

PDP 4593
APC 147

OSEKWENIKE (RA)
Registered Voters 5851
Accredited Voters 4994

PDP 4471
APC 407

ASAMABIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 4759
Accredited Voters 3446

PDP 2124
APC 1187

AGORO (RA)
Registered Voters 11, 336
Accredited Voters – 0

PDP – 0
APC – 0

TORU EBENI (RA)
Registered Voters 5911
Accredited Voters 5392

READ  Troops Raid Boko Haram Camp, 40 Terrorists Killed (PICTURES)

PDP 5080
APC 135

AGBERE (RA)
Registered Voters 6012
Accredited 5936

PDP 5026
APC 775

ANGALABIRI (RA)
Registered Voters 14,243
Accredited Voters 10,775

PDP 10, 225
APC 421

TOTAL VOTE SCORED BY BOTH PARTIES FOR SAGBAMA LGA.

Total votes scored by PDP = 68,061
Total votes scored by APC = 8,302.

The Bayelsa West seats became vacant at the Senate following the victory of Sen. Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo at the Supreme Court to emerge as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa respectively.

It was however reported that violence marred conduct of the election in Ekeremor and Sagbama communities, headquarters of Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas, respectively, in the state.

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 