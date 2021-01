Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez on Friday both tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players will now miss Saturday’s home game against Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s coach, Hansi Flick in a Friday’s press conference stated that, “Leon and Javi are in quarantine and will be out for the time being”.

He added that, “Everything has been settled with the health authorities.”