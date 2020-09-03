0 comments

#BBC Africa: Nigerians Protest Unfair Reportage On Africa

by on September 3, 2020
 

A cross section of Nigerians have taken to social media to protest recent reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, over unfair reportage of events in the African continent, particularly Nigeria.

The International media firm had in a report condescendingly decribed Nigeria’s former Minster of Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina who recently won a second term as the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, as a flamboyant individual.

A description that did not sit well with Nigerians who argued that it was a headline designed to tarnish his reputable image and by extension the Nigerian people.

However despite complains from Nigerians, BBC Africa in another blow on Thursday, in trying to explain the low death rate recorded among Africans infected with the coronavirus, ascribed it to poverty.

In its case study using South Africa, a proffessor Salim Abdool Karim, and head of South Africa’s ministerial advisory team on Covid-19, in the report described the country as a, “Crowded townships. Poor hygiene. The impossibility of social distancing in communities, where large families often share a single room.

READ  Obaseki Calls For Improved Skills To Boost Economic Growth Opportunities In A Post COVID-19 Era

“For months health experts have been warning that living conditions in poor, urban communities across Africa are likely to contribute to a rapid spread of coronavirus.

“Population density is such a key factor. If you don’t have the ability to social distance, the virus spreads,” he said.

Going by the predictions, it was belived that with these form of living conditions, Africa will record more number of deaths than other continents, which has proved not to be so.

It is on this note that BBC concluded on the possibility that poverty might just be the long sought after solution to the COVID-19 virus.

“What if those same crowded conditions also offer a possible solution to the mystery that has been perplexing experts on the continent for months?

“What if – and this is putting it rather crudely – poverty proves to be the best defence against Covid-19?” BBC wrote.

READ  #Russia2018 | Neymar looks Forward to playing against Mohammed Salah

Some reactions below;

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 