BBC Africa: Nigerians Protest Unfair Reportage On Africa

A cross section of Nigerians have taken to social media to protest recent reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, over unfair reportage of events in the African continent, particularly Nigeria.

The International media firm had in a report condescendingly decribed Nigeria’s former Minster of Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina who recently won a second term as the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, as a flamboyant individual.

A description that did not sit well with Nigerians who argued that it was a headline designed to tarnish his reputable image and by extension the Nigerian people.

However despite complains from Nigerians, BBC Africa in another blow on Thursday, in trying to explain the low death rate recorded among Africans infected with the coronavirus, ascribed it to poverty.

In its case study using South Africa, a proffessor Salim Abdool Karim, and head of South Africa’s ministerial advisory team on Covid-19, in the report described the country as a, “Crowded townships. Poor hygiene. The impossibility of social distancing in communities, where large families often share a single room.

“For months health experts have been warning that living conditions in poor, urban communities across Africa are likely to contribute to a rapid spread of coronavirus.

“Population density is such a key factor. If you don’t have the ability to social distance, the virus spreads,” he said.

Going by the predictions, it was belived that with these form of living conditions, Africa will record more number of deaths than other continents, which has proved not to be so.

It is on this note that BBC concluded on the possibility that poverty might just be the long sought after solution to the COVID-19 virus.

“What if those same crowded conditions also offer a possible solution to the mystery that has been perplexing experts on the continent for months?

“What if – and this is putting it rather crudely – poverty proves to be the best defence against Covid-19?” BBC wrote.

Some reactions below;

The fact that this is coming from BBC Africa makes it even more idiotic. Who signed off on this? https://t.co/XMgJqcLsDc — Moe (@Mochievous) September 3, 2020

What is wronggg with BBC Africa? Has it even been a week since the last major gaffe. Wetin dey shele gangan? https://t.co/QHC3i0ZcYV — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) September 3, 2020

This article was written by Andrew Harding a WHITE man for BBC Africa. Let BLACK people from the continent, who understand it and know what it's like to be from here write articles and tell stories and such foolishness will stop. https://t.co/5BHwejfC6W — 𝗠𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗔 ⚡🦍🇿🇼 (@Cee_Thr33) September 3, 2020

I find BBC Africa’s coverage of this continent and its people unfairly condescending, racist, and a manifestation of the colonial disdain for Africa. This is coming just days after being forced to change their racist caricaturing of @akin_adesina as “flamboyant.” What’s going on? https://t.co/qgdr7JX3Br — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) September 3, 2020

Y’all can’t hide the racism anymore. BBC Africa is a MESS, and fast becoming the number 1 racist site in the world! https://t.co/eot6WttGv1 — Johannes Tobi W. (@Johannxs) September 3, 2020

BBC AFRICA ISN'T FOR AFRICANS https://t.co/QJjfmrbg24 — Da Lil Baby Keem 🔺 (@SaiintPaulo) September 3, 2020

The title is so misleading. But more to the point, it seems as though Africa’s failure to abide by the Westerners predictions of a pandemic catastrophe has caused them to find explanation on how poor-countries understand simple hygiene & social distancing! BBC Africa is a joke! https://t.co/nyc0GKqzec — Atima (@missalier) September 3, 2020

This article and it’s premise are pure witchcraft.



First it was on BBC Africa, now they think it’s good enough for the whole world.



We are not taken seriously. https://t.co/WZpsdV7LoJ — African Podcaster. (@MightiJamie) September 3, 2020