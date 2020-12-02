BBC Reporter Accuses Nigerian Police Of Using Photoshop Images

By Adejumo Enock

BBC’s Population Correspondent, Stephanie Hegarty has accused the Nigerian Police of posting ‘photoshopped’ Picture.

Recall that the Nigerian Police via its verified twitter account, @PoliceNG claimed it has recovered six (6) AK49 rifles from one Duleja Alhaji Abubakar a.k.a Ori Jeje and Talatu Ibrahim.

The Foreign Correspondent via her verified twitter account, @stephhegarty criticises the post stating “that the Nigerian Police have tweeted a picture with clear signs of having been photoshopped”.

While analysing the picture via the Bird App, Hegarty further states, “see drastic colour difference, white background under mans arm, lack of reflection, blur around the weapons….”

Her Tweet:

“Nigerian Police have tweeted a picture with clear signs of having been photoshopped – claiming to show two suspects with arms haul. See drastic colour differences, white background under mans arm, lack of reflection, blur around the weapons… Tweet has been up for 7hrs now”.

Nigerian Police have tweeted a picture with clear signs of having been photoshopped – claiming to show two suspects with arms haul. See drastic colour differences, white background under mans arm, lack of reflection, blur around the weapons… Tweet has been up for 7hrs now. pic.twitter.com/3WI4hw1IKm — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) December 1, 2020