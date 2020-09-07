“Erica Is Loved” — Nigerians React To Erica’s Disqualification From #BBNaijaLockdown

Nigerians on Social media (Twitter) have reacted to the Disqualification of Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, from the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.

Erica was disqualified yesterday, for breaking several house rules which included disrespect for the Head of House position which she was occupying, goading, among other things.

Her disqualification stemmed from a disagreement she had with fellow housemate, Laycon over comments about her making attempts to kiss him.

Below are reactions from Nigerians:

@YorubaBoy__: “As a fellow human I am sad that Erica got disqualified but for what she said to Laycon and promises to kill him?

“This serves Erica right. Don’t be an Erica be in control of your emotions.”

@colbykasongo1: “Thunder fire all the hypocrite celebrities posting Erica and saying nice things, may your companies burn…you were the same people that were talking rubbish when she was still in the house chameleons. #ElitesLoveErica #BBErica”

@Mosa66646529: “Never ever in my life did I think I’ll love and cry for someone I only watched on TV @EricaNlewedim #BBErica”

@KeabecweSebudi: “Erica is loved , Erica is missed n for me I’m praying for u . It’s not the end of everything baby girl God knows better #BBErica #BBNaija😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

@Solape74914966: “My Mom literally told my Brother BBN is banned till further notice cos of Erica😂 #Erica #ElitesForEricaForever #BBErica #BBNaija”