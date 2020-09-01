BBNaija: Biggie Warns Erica, Others Over Votes Campaign

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates campaigning for votes, were on Monday issued waring.

Some housemates were caught campaigning for votes shortly after a live nomination show.

Bigge gave speaking to housemates via a brief read by the Head of House, Erica.

According to him, anyone caught in the act will be penalized.

“Some housemates have been stylishly campaigning for votes from viewers. Going forward, the word vote and fans are, therefore, prohibited in the house. Anyone caught campaigning for votes will be penalized.”

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Erica was heard telling Kiddwaya that her fans will vote for him and would not let her down.

“Don’t worry, I know my fans will vote for you and save you because they know you’re important to me,” she said.