BBNaija: DJ Kaywise Says Ozo Has Ruined Chances With Nengi

Nigerian Disk Jokey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki popularly known as DJ Kaywise believes that evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo might have ruined his chances of being with Nengi after deliberately ignoring her during Saturday night final party.

The BBnaija finalist Nengi, broke down in tears on Sunday morning after some friends including Ozo ignored her during the party.

After the party where ex-housemates came, Nengi was bittered as most of them ignored and didn’t at all speak to her.

Meanwhile DJ Kaywise commented in relation to the incident via his twitter handle.

According to him, Nengi still has feelings for Ozo and that’s is why she became sad being ignored by him.

“Ozo might have had a chance with her outside the house, but from what he pulled on Saturday night, I am not sure anymore”, he explained.