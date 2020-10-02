BBNaija: Dorathy Hospitalized As Sister Calls For Urgent Prayers

One of the finalists of the just finished Big Brother Naija reality show, Dorathy Bachor has been hospitalized after suffering health challenge in early hours of today.

The disclosure was made known by her Sister, Cynthia Bachor via her Twitter handle.

According to her, it was the scariest thing ever to have happened to her.

She urged the fans to pray relentlessly so that her baby would recuperate as soon as possible.



In her words: “Rushing her to the hospital in early hours of today is perhaps the scariest thing to have happened to me. Please pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon.

“Thank you guys for all the messages”

See her Tweet below:

