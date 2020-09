Erica, one of the Big Brother Naija housemates has just been disqualifed from the show.

Erica after the Saturday night party got into a heated argument with fellow housemate Laycon, she abused him and shouted accessing him of lying against her.

She was disqualifed on Sunday evening after Big btothervaddresedba number of issues where she erred.

A sober Erica was asked to leave the Big Brother house immediately.