BBNaija Erica: “I Prayed To God For Me To Get 29 And I Got it”

Popular housemate of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown 2020 trends heavily on social media, over her remarkable win at the Head of House games on Saturday.

Erica has said her win was divinely ordained, as she had prayed before beginning the games.

Erica: “I prayed to win HOH or be someone’s deputy. Lord answered my prayers. I’m so grateful to you Lord. I prayed to God to get 29 and I got 29. I was so shocked.”

The Head of House games were beefed up with a few additions to its usual dice game and saw Erica beat the housemates to the highest spot.

Biggie had placed a few new turns in the rules, including instructing the newest head of house to select her deputy in one minute as opposed to the 20-minute timeline from preceding weeks.

Erica summarily nominated Prince, and they both selected TrikyTee and Dorathy as guests with limited access to the HOH lounge.

Erica has been lauded as highly favored, as each HOH and deputy enjoy privileges ranging from immunity from the week’s eviction as well as exclusive access to the luxurious HOH lounge.

