BBNaija: Erica’s Fans Raise $3k For Her On GoFundMe In Less Than An Hour

Erica loyal fans have raised about $3,000 for her under just an hour, following her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

She was disqualified from the house on Sunday, after she got her third and final strike.

On GoFundMe, funds upto to $100,000 is set to be raised for her, but in less than an hour about three thousand dollars ($3,000) was raised.

According to a Twitter user, DREYLO @RealDreylo she has been given a Benz by an Instagram user.

Below are reactions from her fans and others on Twitter:

They opened a GoFundMe account for Erica and you’re donating money, but your family and friends and neighbors are poor. You’re mad!!! — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) September 6, 2020

You say the government & private sector companies don’t take education and personal development serious. But not a single soul has created a gofundme for me or any careers & personal development coach on this app, with all the inspiring & empowering content we share. Is it fair? — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) September 6, 2020

$6,000 has been raised for Erica GofundMe in less than an hour. Someone on IG has given her Benz already. If I no go Big Brother next year call me Dangote 👨🏽‍🦯 — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) September 6, 2020

If Elites raise 100m for Erica via GofundMe, ICONs go raise 500m for Laycon after the show plus his grand prize…. Now catch us if you can #Bbnaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/Dnz7r3guLQ — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 6, 2020

If we do gofundme to finance the election of the next President of Nigeria, the youth will suddenly not have money



Bring out someone with proven track record/impeccable character (not necessarily a rich person), we all finance him/her to be independent of corrupt Politicians — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) September 6, 2020