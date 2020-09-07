BBNaija: Erica’s Fans Raise $3k For Her On GoFundMe In Less Than An Hour

Erica loyal fans have raised about $3,000 for her under just an hour, following her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
GoFundMe is an American for-profit crowdfunding platform that allows people to raise money for events ranging from life events such as celebrations and graduations to challenging circumstances like illnesses and accidents.
She was disqualified from the house on Sunday, after she got her third and final strike.
On GoFundMe, funds upto to $100,000 is set to be raised for her, but in less than an hour about three thousand dollars ($3,000) was raised.
According to a Twitter user, DREYLO @RealDreylo she has been given a Benz by an Instagram user.
Below are reactions from her fans and others on Twitter: