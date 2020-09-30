BBNaija: Fans Of Laycon Pour Accolades On Him As He Receives Prizes Today

Viewers of the Big Brother Naija season five lockdown who supported Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon to emerge winner of the show have poured econium on him as he officially received all the prizes he won from the show.

Organisers of the show had during the grand finale on Sunday announced that all the gifts the winner is entitled to will be officially presented to him 12pm on Wednesday.

During the live presentation of the gift items viewed by millions of his fans across Africa, Laycon was presented the keys to his two bedroom apartment by the representative of the real estate firm, Revolution Plus, his cash prize of N30 million naira amongst other prices.

His ecstatic fans, who go by the name “Icons” some of which crowded outside the venue could not hold back their admiration for the person they have come to decribe as the President of the Icon Movement.

An emotional and grateful Laycon while receiving the gifts said to other housemates “We are champions” while urging his fans to keep spreading love and light being the watchword for the group.

Some of their reactions below;

Laycon made all of them feel like winners with him with that Champion verse by @fireboydml He always shares his spotlight. Thank you Laycon. #LayconTheWinner — Analyst (@BbnaijaAnalyst) September 30, 2020

Laycon dropping Fireboy DML "champion today is the most beautiful thing you will ever see today#LayconTheWinner pic.twitter.com/HPlKoJPeZl — Pengman's Fire Extinguisher💎🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@DikeBryan2) September 30, 2020

President of ICONs Worldwide.



Shot by my very self: AkanniOfLagos.#LayconTheWinner pic.twitter.com/LjoP5a78z4 — Akanni Of Lagos 💡 (@2muchAkanni) September 30, 2020

900 Million Votes this season. 400 Million of those were during finals. Laycon carried 250 Million Votes during finals alone. He was up almost every week. So ICONS must have carried more than 55% of the 900 Million Votes. #LayconTheWinner — Analyst (@BbnaijaAnalyst) September 30, 2020

ICONs Retweet if you are proud to see Laycon sitting in the midst of some of the most iconic people in the society ❤#LayconTheWinner — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 30, 2020

You don’t want to know how God works right, this is it👆🏻

Abundance grace, everlasting love, blessings, all protocols change🙌🏻

Laycon is indeed highly favored🙏 @itsLaycon #LayconTheWinner pic.twitter.com/ffrQjnTvmu — K-SOLO (@OBAKSOLO) September 30, 2020

If you're an ICON and you're proud to see Laycon in the midst of ICONS, Retweet this with love ❤️❤️#LayconTheWinner — PEGASUS🌍 (@LifeofPegasus) September 30, 2020