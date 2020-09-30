0 comments

#BBNaija: Fans Of Laycon Pour Accolades On Him As He Receives Prizes Today

September 30, 2020
 

Viewers of the Big Brother Naija season five lockdown who supported Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon to emerge winner of the show have poured econium on him as he officially received all the prizes he won from the show.

Organisers of the show had during the grand finale on Sunday announced that all the gifts the winner is entitled to will be officially presented to him 12pm on Wednesday.

During the live presentation of the gift items viewed by millions of his fans across Africa, Laycon was presented the keys to his two bedroom apartment by the representative of the real estate firm, Revolution Plus, his cash prize of N30 million naira amongst other prices.

His ecstatic fans, who go by the name “Icons” some of which crowded outside the venue could not hold back their admiration for the person they have come to decribe as the President of the Icon Movement.

An emotional and grateful Laycon while receiving the gifts said to other housemates “We are champions” while urging his fans to keep spreading love and light being the watchword for the group.

Some of their reactions below;

