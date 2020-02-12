BBNaija: Former housemates, Tacha and Mercy shade each other over ‘reality show’

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, Mercy and Tacha are enmeshed in a shade session after both reality show stars announced they will be launching their own reality shows.

Mercy who held a housewarming party on Monday February 10, had announced that she will be starting her own reality show soon. The announcement sparked off a controversy on social media as some fans of Tacha accused her of copying their star who recently launched hers.

Tacha acknowledged the claim made by her fans and also disclosed that “she knows she is winning” because she is getting copied. She also acknowledged a Twitter campaign which came with hashtag of #Tachadiditfirst.

Mercy who won the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality show, fired back at Tacha by pointing out that she hinted on starting off her reality show via a tweet she shared on January 4, 2020, weeks before she (Tacha) announced and launched hers.

She also alleged that Tacha and her fans are obsessed with her in the Insta-story post she has deleted.

Recall that the two reality show stars had a fight in the 2019 edition of BBNaija reality show they participated in, it eventually led to the disqualification of Tacha.

