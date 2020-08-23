BBNaija: I Have Feelings For Praise — Wathoni

Big Brother Naija, Lockdown housemate, Wathoni has confessed she likes Praise.

She mentioned this during the ‘truth or dare’ game on Friday.

According to Wathoni, she liked Praise from the first day they got into the house.

This came out shocking the other housemates who thought Wathoni liked Brighto among the male housemates.

When asked of the male housemate she has feelings for, Wathoni said Praise.

In her words, “The first day I saw you, I thought you were cute with your earrings and love the way you dance. I like you. Loved your humor and I may just have feelings for you but you’re in a mix outside the house.”

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Praise had also told Kiddwaya that he really likes Wathoni.