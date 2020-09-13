BBNaija: Kiddwaya Has Been Evicted From The Show

One of the Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kiddwaya has just been evicted from the BBNaija season 5 House, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Four housemates, Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Dorothy were nominated by fellow housemates for possible eviction on Monday.



The host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after chatting with the housemates proceeded with the eviction process.

He called out Kiddwaya, as the 13th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija House, same day with Prince.

A dedicated phone line was opened on Monday night for viewers to vote for their favorites choosing from the four nominated housemates, the line closed Thursday night after which the organisers through a company c