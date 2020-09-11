BBNaija: Kiddwaya Says He Won’t Be Bothered If Evicted At This Point

At this point, I wouldn’t bother if I’m evicted from the show, Big Brother Naija (BBN) ‘lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed.

Kidd, who is a billionaire’s son disclosed this to Laycon in a recent conversation with him in the garden.

In his words, “If I make it past the Sunday eviction or not, either way, I will be okay. There are so much to be thankful for and I will be equally grateful that I got this far. I keep telling everyone that whether you stay till the end, you have to be proud of yourself for coming this far. I feel like I have achieved a lot just by being in this house and staying this long.”

“Kiddwaya Will Share N85m Between Charity, Erica If He Wins”

Terry Waya, father of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, says his son will give half of the money to Erica and the other half to charity if he comes out victorious.

Terry, who stated this in a video interview with journalist, Dele Momodu, on Tuesday said, “Erica is a wonderful person. She is nice. Really it is not my business about what is happening between her and my son because I cannot force anybody on my son but to me as a human being, she is a wonderful person. She has a very good heart and really if my son should win this, I will make sure that he gives her half of his winning and the rest half to charity.”

Erica was disqualified from the ongoing fifth season of the BBNaija reality show, after an outburst that saw her threaten housemates and interfere with the show’s production process.

Before this, she was already on two strikes, the implication being that just one more would send her packing from the reality TV show.