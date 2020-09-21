BBNaija: Laycon Becomes First Housemate To Gain 1M Followers On Instagram [SCREENSHOT]

Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) lockdown housemate, Laycon has become the first ever person in the house to hit one million followers on his Instagram page.

This is a record-breaking achievement, as he is the first to achieve this while in the house.

Laycon won the heart of viewers through his stay in the house which has reflected in the rapid increase of his followers on Instagram.

Kiddwaya is second most followed housemate in the lockdown edition with 885k followers as at press time.

The billionaire’s son is closely followed by disqualified housemate, Erica who has 872k followers, while Nengi has 851k followers.