BBNaija: Laycon Begs Vee To Be Nice To Erica

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Vee has been advised over her attitude towards Erica.

It would be recalled that Vee has not been in talking terms with Erica after her supposed private conversation with Tolanibaj about her feelings for Neo leaked.

Erica on Sunday told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she advised Tolanibaj to go after Neo because she does not care about Vee.

Since then, Vee has not been cooperating in task especially since Erica is the head of house.

Laycon, who is her closest friend in the house, approached Vee on Tuesday night, saying, “Everything is trying to fuck you up this week but please don’t be unruly and participate in the wager task. I know the Sunday issue with Erica and her winning the head of house is getting to you.

“But you need not to be unruly. Act yourself not because Erica is in charge. I know you are a wonderful person, but regardless of what other people have done, just be you and don’t be unruly.”