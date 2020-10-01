BBNaija: Laycon, Dorathy Stole The Show Because They Were Bodyshamed – FunnyBone

Popular Nigerian actor and comedian, Funnybone has stated recently that Laycon and Dorathy took first and second because they were bodyshamed a lot by fans.

He explained that it was all too predictable, that from moment when Laycon was abused on social media, he instantly knew he will acquire lot of the people’s votes.

According to him, Nigerians are emotional set of individuals, saying that they easily support a person criticized, or publicly shamed.

Funnybone made the disclosure as reply to Wofaifada who said the show was not predictable.

He added that it is predictable as both housemates are the only of the 20 housemates that were bodyshamed.

He further commended both housemates for their doggedness in remaining steadfast till they rose to claim the first and second position.