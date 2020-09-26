BBNaija: Laycon Says Dorathy Might Win The N85m, Gives Reasons

Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Laycon says he thinks Dorathy may emerge winner of the TV reality show.

When quizzed on who could emerge winner of the N85 million grand prize, Laycon said he thinks Dorathy might win it.

“I feel Dorathy might win because she is likeable and sweet. She has a warm and welcoming personality. There is no reason not to like her,” he said.

When asked of the best friendship he made in the house, Laycon mentioned Vee and Ne, adding that the duo helped him in the house when he had issues.

He noted that Neo made him confident during the first week.