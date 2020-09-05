BBNaija: Laycon Says He Wonders If He’ll Ever Become HoH

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Laycon, has said he is seriously pained for having failed to win the Head of House challenge for once.

“It is a shame that I will again be standing this Sunday as one of the housemates up for possible eviction,” he said.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Erica won the Head of House challenge for this week and picked Prince as her deputy which means that both housemates are saved from possible eviction.

And Laycon has told Biggie that he is still wondering if he will ever step into the HoH room before the show ends.

While speaking at his diary session on Friday, Laycon said: “This week has been going successfully except for the Head of House thing. I’m really pained about that. To be frank, Big Brother, I feel like crying and [I ask myself], am I really going to step into that place [HoH room] before leaving this place?

“I don’t know… I don’t know. It’s painful…because if I had won, I won’t be up for eviction and another friend of mine won’t be up for eviction. There won’t be that fear of Sunday.”