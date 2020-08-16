BBNaija: Prince Fined By Biggie For Violating House Rules

One of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija 2020, Prince was recently given a strike by Biggie for contravening house rules.

Biggie confirmed the punishment to Prince on Monday, by saying that his offence will bring reduction in his Bet9ja wallet.

Continuing, he said the punishment is for the negligence shown by Prince, after they were directed to put on their microphone. Prince however, reluctantly disobeyed.

Prince followed the line of microphone infringers after Brighto received strike from Biggie for committing similar offence.

Similarly, Kiddwaya alongside Erica were fined for contravention of house rules, while Kaisha was ditched a strike for missing workout done in the morning.