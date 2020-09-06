BBNaija:  Lucy Has Been Evicted From The Show 

One of the Big Brother Naija season four housemate of the Lockdown edition has just been evicted from house, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

This Sunday live eviction show, took a different twist as the gloomy housemates listened reluctantly after one of the housemates Erica was disqualifed from the show few minutes before the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu addressed them.

The host Obi-Uchendu had a brief chat with some housemates in his usual manner of getting them to answer questions on their activities during the week, he afterwards proceeded to the business of the day.



Ebuka proceeded by announcing Lucy as the extra housemate to be evicted from the big brother house.

She is the 10th housemate to be evicted from the show.