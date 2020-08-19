BBNaija: “My Net Worth Is More Than You All Combined” – Kiddwaya Tells Housemates

Big Brother Naija 2020, housemate, Kiddwaya has recently said that he has no comparison in the house when it comes to assets or money contained in bank account.

The billionaire’s son, gave the disclosure on recent conversation with fellow housemate Erica.

He said it is difficult putting up with the misdeed of other housemates, saying that cannot be sized with him.

“If I start bearing grudges, or take into account what some housemates do, I will definitely step on some persons toes”, he noted.

“It is not like I am bragging, but the reality is that outside of here, my bank account doesn’t compare to them”, he added.