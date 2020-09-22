BBNaija: Nengi Explains Why She Stopped Crushing On Don Jazzy

Big Brother Naija (BBN) Lockdown housemate, Nengi has revealed why she stooped crushing on Don Jazzy.

According to her, it all started after the Marvin producer ignored the messages she sent to him via social media.

Nengi after being told by Laycon that Don Jazzy seemed to like her said she liked him too but said she has stopped crushing on him.

Nengi said, before she made it this far she has been texting the music producer but never got a response from him.

In her words, “I don’t think Don Jazzy likes me, but if you say he does then I like him too. He used to be my crush back then but I stopped crushing on him after he refused to reply to the messages I sent to him severally.

“You know me na whenever I show an interest in someone and I don’t get it back I end up losing total interest in it”.