BBNaija: Older Women Attract Me, Says Laycon

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Laycon got some eyes boggling and tongues wagging when he confessed in a conversation with fellow Housemate, Kiddwaya on Friday that he’s attracted to older women.

The duo were having a conversation about relationships and women when the many people’s favourite for the prize money dropped the bomb.

According to him, older women have no stress when it comes to relationships hence his reason for loving them.

Laycon added that age is not a prerequisite for him when choosing a girlfriend.

Hear him “I’m attracted to women older than me. Age does not have anything to do with a relationship. The oldest I dated was four years older than me. Like when I was 19 years old I dated someone who was 21. I date older women so there’s no conversation like ‘come and take me out’ and all of those things.”

Laycon is currently Deputy Head of House and thus exempted from eviction this Sunday.