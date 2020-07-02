BBNaija Season 5 : Potential Housemates on quarantine as organizers receive 32, 000 entries

Potential housemates for the Big Brother Naija Season 5 are currently on quarantine in order to determine their Covid-19 status before the July 19 premiere of the show.

This was as organizers of the reality television show said they recieved over 32, 000 entries in May from enthusiastic Nigerians who wanted to be part of the show.

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu disclosed this at a virtual news conference on Thursday.

She said her team is making sure everything works in accordance with the “new normal” brought about by the pandemic, adding that should any of those on quarantine test position be for the virus, there are enough people on reserve who could be made to replace them.

Mba-Uzoukwu however declined comments on the theme of the show as well as the prize money.