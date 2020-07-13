BBNaija Season 5 Winner To Be Gifted A House, Cash Prize Amongst Other Items

The winner of the season Five Big Brother Naija Reality TV show will walk away with N85 million at the end of the show being the total value for all the items that make up the grand prize, MultiChoice revealed.



N30 million cash will be given to the winner alongside other prices with the newest introduction of a two bedroom apartment, first ever in the history of the show and the highest for reality TV show on the continent.

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series.

“We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic.”

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch itandColgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi branded chiller and trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Winner of Season 4 of the show tagged “Pepper Dem” last year Mercy Eke went home with the grand prize valued at N60 million niara.

Breakdown of the N60 million grand peize included N30 million cash, an SUV from Innoson Motors, a trip for two to Dubai amongst others.