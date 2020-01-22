BBNaija star, Mercy Eke makes Nollywood debut in ‘Fate of Alakada’

Winner of Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem gang, Mercy Eke, will make her Nolloywood debut in `Fate of Alakada’, a movie produce by Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham.

The Nollywood actress, Abraham announced this in her Instagram page, @toyin_abraham, appreciating Eke for coming onset.

The movie is set to premier on cinemas on April 10.

According to her, Thanks my darling @official_mercyeke for coming onset, Fam watchout for @official_mercyeke in Fate of Alakada in cinemas 10th April 2020″

Meanwhile, many of their fans have shown their interest in watching the video as soon as it hits the cinemas.

Flourish_hajo wrote,” I’m definitely watching it. ”

iamkessy_b also wrote, “yesso my lambo the latest actress in town”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eke is making head way in the Nigerian entertainment industry ever since she emerged the winner of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition.

She has been said to sign numbers of endorsement deal from various companies and also become a brand ambassador to many business empire.

Eke is also gaining more attention as she is now officially into acting.