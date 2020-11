Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri has appointed Big Brother Naija (BNNaija) Star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson as his Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child matters and the face of the state.

Nengi travelled to the state on Thursday with her fellow ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure for her homecoming ceremony.

The ex-beauty queen and reality star was then given the new appointment when she visited governor Diri earlier in the day.