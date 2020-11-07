‘BBNaija Stars Bagging Appointments Shows We Have Got A Long Way To Go’ – Nigerian Lecturer Says

A Nigerian lecturer has taken to his social media to denounce the latest appointments to political offices of former BBNaija housemates.

Breaking Times previously reported that the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, named Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants to BBNaija season 5 former housemates on Friday, November 6.

A Nigerian lecturer, identified as Dipo Awojide, responding to the trend, said such appointments show that Nigeria still has a long way to go as a country.

The lecturer especially challenged the qualification and integrity of the named reality stars, placing emphasis on integrity.

He also lambasted the governor of the Bayelsa Sate for appointing the reality stars while he owed employee salaries.

In his words, “I like many of these BBNaija people, but I don’t know why many of you celebrate the appointments of Senior Special Assistants by state governments.” SSA on exactly what? why, and why?

“Do these reality TV stars have the potential and skills to qualify? We have long long way to go. You can’t fucking afford wages! But like a drug dealer, you’re wasting public funds”.