BBNaija: Stop Touching Vee, Weigh What You Need In Next Phase Of Your Life – Laycon Advises Neo

Big Brother Naija finalist, Laycon recently advised fellow housemate Neo to stop touching his closest friend in the house, Vee.

Laycon made the disclosure as he discussed with Neo of possible relationship between him and Vee outside the house.

According to him, “Weigh what you need in the next phase of your life as a reality star and think of what you ought to do while still in the house.

He advised Neo further to save his and Vee’s time, as certain issues are bound to be forgotten for greater good to come.

Vee likes you a lot, although not sure if it is love yet.

Laycon continued that Vee confirmed to him of her feelings for Neo, just that she isn’t pleased with his actions.